UK Restaurants Welcome a Bank Holiday Boost in Trade as Brits Enjoy the End of Summer

Data from Barclaycard Payments shows that during the Summer Bank Holiday (27-29 August), UK restaurants benefited from an 8.32 per cent increase in transactions as Brits dined out and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Harshna Cayley, Head of Online Payments, Barclaycard Payments said:

“The sunshine across much of the UK this weekend saw Brits make the most of the Summer Bank Holiday by supporting restaurants nationwide. Despite concerns about the rising cost-of-living and inflation, our data shows Brits are still keen to socialise and spend money to dine out with friends and family.

“This boost in trade will be welcome news for restaurateurs as they continue to recover from the disruption of the pandemic whilst grappling with the wider economic challenges and uncertainty ahead. They will no doubt remain hopeful that Brits continue to show their support as we head towards the festive season, traditionally the most lucrative period of the year.”