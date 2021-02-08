Beer Lovers Spend £150k On Local Businesses Using Beer Delivery App Brew2You

Share Tweet Share Email

Beer and cider fans have been supporting their local pubs and breweries through the latest lockdowns and restrictions, using CAMRA’s beer delivery app Brew2You.

This app, which launched in May 2020, has been a hit with consumers and the trade alike, generating over £150k for the industry throughout the lockdowns.

Brew2You provides a shop window for thousands of pubs, breweries and cider producers offering takeaway or delivery services during periods of forced closures. Customers can search for their favourite drink and order it straight to their door with just the click of a button.

The app is completely not-for-profit, and pubs and breweries can use it free of charge paying just a small set £2/month Stripe user fee for payment processing. It has received widespread support across the industry, with endorsement from the British Institute of Innkeepers (BII), the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and Cask Marque.

With the route out of lockdowns still unclear, CAMRA is encouraging pub-goers unable to visit their local to support their pubs, clubs, breweries and cider producers by purchasing their next drink through the app, rather than turning to supermarkets.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona says: “The start of a new year is always a hard time for the industry, and current restrictions have made the past weeks more difficult than ever before. The Brew2You app provides a single resource to search for and purchase locally produced real ales, cider and perries – and is there to help these businesses while we can’t physically visit them.

“We are delighted with the response to Brew2You and thrilled that the public are coming out to support their pubs and breweries to the tune of £150k. We’d encourage everyone to continue buying local and supporting the pubs and brewers that really need our help. You can also use it to take part in Tryanuary At Home, which is continuing beyond January this year, encouraging beer and cider lovers to find a new brew to sample in 2021.”

Many businesses have hailed the app as a lifeline during lockdown, offering a new route to market and widening sale opportunities beyond their local area.

Buster Grant from Brecon Brewing said: “Brew2You has been a great success story for us – with pubs closing due to the restrictions, we needed to add to our on-line presence and CAMRA’s Brew2You site was the perfect fit. It was a really easy site to set up, and the system works really well, and is very intuitive. With the launch of our partnership with the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union), Brew2You was an ideal place to sell these new beers to a much wider audience, and we’ve had plenty of positive feedback. We look forward to expanding what we can offer on Brew2You!”

Mark Debrick from Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co. said: “I have used Brew2You since the beginning and it has been a great experience. It has helped Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co. keep in touch with it’s customers and there is always a smile when they get their delivery. We still use Brew2You and customers like the fact that Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co. does not lose out through having to pay fees from the cost of the order. Thanks to CAMRA this app has helped towards keeping us afloat. I highly recommend the use of Brew2You by breweries and pubs and of course by our customer base without whom this would not be possible.”

Pubs, clubs, breweries and cider producers can sign up to the app for free. Brew2You is available to download on both iOS and Android devices, as well as for use on web browsers. To find out more or become a partner, visit https://brew2you.co.uk/