Beer & Pub Association Calls For Barnett Consequentials To Be Directed To Support Scotland’s Pubs

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) has urged the Scottish Government to ensure that the Barnett consequentials arising from the UK Government’s recent announcement of additional business rates support for pubs in England are passed on fully to Scotland’s pub sector.

The SBPA emphasises that pubs in Scotland are facing sustained cost pressures and that directing this funding to the sector –consistent with its intended purpose – would provide vital, targeted relief at a critical time and recognise their unique economic, social and cultural value.

Paul Togneri, SBPA Senior Policy Manager for Scotland, said: “Business rates remain one of the most significant fixed costs for pubs. The Barnett consequentials linked to the UK Government’s decision represent a timely opportunity to direct meaningful support to Scotland’s pubs — support that is urgently needed across the country.

“We are asking the Scottish Government to allocate these funds solely to the pub sector and live music venues, as in England, – as well as further support – ensuring they deliver the maximum benefit for pubs that play a unique role in local economies, high streets and communities across Scotland.”

Sector facing growing structural pressures

From April 2026, changes to the business rates framework in England—including new Retail, Hospitality & Leisure (RHL) multipliers—will create further divergence. Scotland does not currently operate sector specific multipliers, meaning many pubs here face higher effective business rates than comparable premises elsewhere in the UK.

Analysis from shows that over just three financial years (2023–24 to 2025–26), pubs in Scotland with typical rateable values have already paid substantially more in business rates than equivalents in England, with gaps ranging from £11,095 to over £210,000, depending on rateable value.

Call for urgent clarity

With rates bills for 2026–27 due to be finalised soon, the SBPA stresses that prompt clarity from the Scottish Government is essential for both businesses and local authorities.

Togneri added: “We value the constructive engagement the sector has had with Ministers and appreciate previous commitments to supporting hospitality.

“Given the tight billing timetable, early confirmation that the consequential funding will be directed to Scotland’s pubs would provide much needed certainty and help safeguard local jobs, connected communities, investment and the long term competitiveness of the sector.”

The SBPA has offered to meet Ministers at the earliest opportunity to discuss delivery options and share the latest data from operators.