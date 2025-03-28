Belfast Named UK’s Top Location For Pub Gigs

Share Post Share Email

New research has revealed the UK’s top pub gigs hotspots as music stars back launch of “Pubs Go Live” – a ten-day nationwide initiative celebrating live music in pubs.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and PRS for Music have unveiled new research revealing the top locations across the UK for live music in pubs, with Belfast taking the crown as the country’s pub gig capital.

The research showcases how pubs remain a vital platform for both emerging and established artists. Belfast’s top ranking reflects the city’s deep-rooted musical culture, which earned it a UNESCO City of Music status in 2021. The full top 20 list includes major music hubs like Manchester, Sheffield and London, alongside thriving smaller locations such as Exeter and Tunbridge Wells.

• Standing proudly beside Belfast in the top five are Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Brighton.

• A glimpse at North vs South saw Arctic Monkeys hometown Sheffield (6th) lead in the North of England, surpassing Manchester (9th), Liverpool (11th) and Newcastle (12th); meanwhile Brighton, (5th), the city that birthed acts such as Royal Blood and The Kooks, dominated the South Coast, outperforming both Portsmouth (10th) and Southampton (18th).

• In London, South East London (12th) emerged as the capital’s top hotspot for live music in pubs, surpassing West London (14th) and reinforcing its reputation as a key hub for grassroots music.

• In the Midlands, Birmingham (2nd) and Nottingham (3rd) remained strongholds for live music, while Leicester (16th), further highlighted the region’s musical heritage as home to household names like Kasabian, Black Sabbath and Jake Bugg.

• Back up in Scotland, Edinburgh (7th) outperformed Glasgow (15th) despite the latter’s history of producing acts such as Franz Ferdinand and Simple Minds.

This research has been conducted to mark the launch of “Pubs Go Live”, a ten-day nationwide initiative celebrating live music in pubs which begain on March 20.

The initiative shines a light on the invaluable role pubs play in the UK’s live music industry, pouring more than £34 billion into the economy annually according to Oxford Economics.

Research shows that 78% of consumers are more likely to visit a pub, or similar venue, if it offers live music, while 73% of consumers said that live music would make them more likely to stay in a pub for longer. In total, one in two Britons (51%) have attended live music events in pubs, proving the strong demand for grassroots music and its ability to drive footfall and custom.

Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO of PRS for Music said: “Live music holds a special place in the UK’s cultural landscape and the pub gig, unique to the UK, is a crucial part of that ecosystem. Pubs have long been a vital space for launching and nurturing new talent while bringing people together through the power of performance.”

“Just think of the countless songwriting and performing careers that have started in local pubs – from Sam Fender and IDLES to Maisie Peters and Sam Tompkins, the list goes on. Join us in celebrating this inaugural initiative highlighting the significant cultural and economic contributions of live music in pubs, preserving British culture for future generations.”