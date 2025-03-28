Winner Unveiled for Broadland and South Norfolk Pubs Of The Year 2025

Share Post Share Email

Photo Credit: Simon Finlay

Two Norfolk pubs have been recognised for their business success and support of their local community in the ‘Pub of The Year’ categories at the Broadland and South Norfolk Business Awards 2025.

South Norfolk Pub of The Year was won by The Wheel of Fortune in Alpington, while the Broadlands Pub of the year was The White Horse in Upton.

Terry Stork, Pub is The Hub’s regional advisor for East Anglia and Lincolnshire, presented the awards, which were sponsored by Pub is The Hub, to both winners on the awards night, which took place at Norwich City Football Club on 19 March 2025.

South Norfolk Pub of The Year – The Wheel of Fortune, Alpington

Judges were impressed that the pub had maintained and increased community support and continued to develop the site as an all-round village asset.

The pub runs a series of community events and they have also signed up to the Chatty Café Scheme tackling loneliness with Chatter & Natter tables set aside for customers.

According to the judges the ongoing work to convert the garage into a village store will be a lifeline for those living close by, and the wider community.

The pub has also introduced accommodation lodges in the garden that have allowed them to increase tourism appeal while the children’s play area brings many families to the pub.

This pub was a finalist in these awards in 2023 and 2024.

Broadlands Pub of the Year – The White Horse, Upton.

According to the judges, this community run pub impressed them with the enthusiasm of the staff and volunteers in turning this business around.

They have created an accessible, welcoming pub strongly supported by the local community. Community events are a regular occurrence with open mic nights, children’s events, and hog roasts. The pub is dog friendly and they have walking groups and volunteer groups involved in gardening and DIY duties.

They have also signed up to an app called “Park for The Night” where camper vans can stay overnight for no charge, as long as they use the pub. There is also a village store, which judges described as being a “great benefit” to everybody in the village and the wider community.

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Terry Stork said: “It was a pleasure once again to be asked to be part of the judging team and present the awards. Thank you to both Broadland and South Norfolk for hosting these prestigious awards and for the inspired competition showcasing superb pubs run by outstanding licensees.”

“It’s no coincidence that the public nominations recognise the importance of these excellent pubs, with publicans going that extra mile to provide services that have been sadly lost in many villagers.”