Berkshire Based Multiple Operator Takes On Fourth Site

Share Post Share Email

Stormy Pub Company, run by Dave Kesterton and Jason Walters, has taken on The Gateway in Reading, its second leasehold with Heineken owned Star Pubs, bringing its Berkshire estate to four.

The Stormy Pub Company also runs The Victoria in Tilehurst, another Star lease, and a further two leaseholds, The Foresters Arms in Reading and The Mill House in Thatcham. Dave and Jason plan to grow their estate to 10 sites in the next three years and are looking at community or wet-led pubs within a 15-mile radius of Reading that would fit with their existing model.

The company is currently undertaking a joint £200,000 refurbishment of The Gateway with Star Pubs to transform it into a premium town centre local under its previous name, The Railway Tavern. 12 new jobs are being created on the back of the investment which will see the pub reopen at the end of November.

Says Dave: “There are lots of bars in Reading but no premium pubs. We want to offer residents, commuters and shoppers something different to what’s already available in Reading, a more premium experience.

“Although the current market is challenging, our experience is that if you get your offer right and can maintain great quality consistently, you’ll be fine. When money is short, there’s often a rush to the bottom with low prices but that’s not what people want. Value for money for consumers is feeling that their money is well spent.

“Our other Reading pubs, The Victoria and The Foresters, are surrounded by chain pubs. Being an independent business we are able to adapt rapidly to current trends. The Victoria in particular is thriving because we continually re-invest in the business. The garden is always well planted, the hanging baskets create great kerb appeal, we sell premium products and provide great customer service. People leave happy having had a great time. Going out is more of an occasion nowadays, so the experience needs be good.”

Says Star Pubs, Business Development Manager Andrew Downie: “The Railway Tavern is in a great location near the station and is also well placed to benefit from the Station Hill Development in progress opposite which is creating a substantial office, leisure and residential space.

“Dave and Jason have been running the pub on a temporary basis for a number of months so have a real feel for the pub and its potential. They already know Reading and the surrounding area. We look forward to helping them realise their growth ambitions over the next few years and wish them well.”