Modest Growth For Drinks Sales In First Half Of October

On Premise operators and suppliers overcame windy weather to generate decent growth in drinks sales in the first full fortnight of October.

CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues rose by 4.5% in the seven days to 11 October compared to the same period in 2024—a figure that is above the UK’s current rate of inflation. Trading conditions were tougher in the following week to 18 October, with sales down by a marginal 0.8%.

Comparisons have hovered either side of level for the last few months, with a robust end to summer followed by a fortnight of negative numbers then a solid early Autumn. The latest numbers mean that On Premise drinks sales have now been up year-on-year for nine weeks out of 12 since late July—albeit by modest margins in most cases.

October’s sales have been dampened by patches of wet and windy weather including Storms Amy and Benjamin, which have reduced people’s visits to pubs and bars in some parts of the country. Blowy conditions held down sales by 1.9% and 4.7% on the key trading days of Friday 17 and Saturday 18 October. However, positive factors including students’ return to universities and some big sport and music events meant daily sales were mostly up year-on-year across the fortnight.

Summer’s pattern of strong growth for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories but a weaker performance for wine and spirits has continued into Autumn, the Tracker shows. Beer sales were up by 6.1% and 0.5% in the weeks to 11 and 18 October, while cider ran just ahead of that at 8.9% and 0.7%. Soft drinks weren’t far behind with growth of 5.9% and 0.6%.

These figures contrast with spirits, where sales dipped by 1.1% and 5.9% over the fortnight. However, losses have narrowed slightly in recent months, and the festive season will bring opportunities to revive growth. Wine sales were up by 1.2% then down by 1.5%.

Rachel Weller, NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said: “A decent start to Autumn’s drinks sales bodes well for the start of the vital run-in to Christmas for pubs, bars and suppliers. However, growth is largely being driven by higher prices rather than increased volumes, and many consumers remain cautious with their cash. It’s going to be essential to provide good value in the weeks ahead, and venues and brands will have to be laser focused on delivering consistently high quality to earn spend.”