, Best Bar None Expands Across Central Bedfordshire

Best Bar None, the accreditation scheme supported by the Home Office that aims to improve standards in the licensed trade, has partnered with Central Bedfordshire Council as they expand the scheme.

Already established in Leighton Linslade, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, by 2021, venues across the whole of Central Bedfordshire will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Best Bar None qualified assessors with a view to gaining accreditation. The stringent annual assessment encompasses the areas of operational standards, policies and procedures, as well as the education and training of staff. On successful completion of the audit, approved premises are welcomed into the Best Bar None network and given a certificate and window-sticker to promote their achievement to the public.

To encourage applications, 300 leaflets will be distributed around the county with the help of Central Bedfordshire Council’s local officers to businesses and venues that are eligible to join Best Bar None. Training for the local officers will be provided by the national Best Bar None scheme, as the county-wide scheme gets up and running.

Chairman of Best Bar None, Lord Smith of Hindhead, said: “I am delighted that we are working with Central Bedfordshire Council, it is a vibrant and thriving area that I am sure will reap benefits from Best Bar None.”

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are really pleased to be rolling out The Best Bar None awards scheme to the whole of Central Bedfordshire next year. It has already proven to be a great way to recognise the efforts of bars, pubs and clubs who are working hard to make Central Bedfordshire a safe and appealing place to enjoy a night out.”

“Customers can have confidence when visiting any of our accredited premises bearing the Best Bar None logo. They’ll be reassured that the venues have undergone a rigorous assessment to demonstrate that they are consistently meeting high standards.”

“Not only do these awards recognise well-run venues, but they can also highlight things that licensees can do to improve, meaning that the standard of local licensed premises across the whole of Central Bedfordshire will rise even further.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Best Bar None has supported over 500 businesses up and down the country, not just those in the Best Bar None network. The team has delivered free interactive seminars and has provided support documentation on how business can prepare for reopening and the road to recovery. Seminars have been delivered online to businesses in areas such as Leeds, Wales, Colchester and Salisbury, together with some national events. Lockdown has also given the opportunity for Best Bar None to share best practise and ideas with their counterparts across the globe, most notably, Best Bar None Canada.

Lord Smith of Hindhead, continued: “In spite of the many challenges and hardships that the lockdown has caused, there has also been moments for opportunity. The Best Bar None team have worked tirelessly with the licensed trade not just in the UK but around the world, providing support and guidance. I am humbled by the work that has been done and I look forward to building on this as the industry continues its road to recovery.”