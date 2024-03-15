UK’s Best Beers Revealed: Breweries Take Home The Gold In The SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

The results are in for the UK’s biggest independent beer competition, with three breweries taking the Overall Gold across the Cask, Keg, and Bottle/Can competitions at the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2024.

It was Hammerton Brewery’s ‘City of Cake’ Stout that took home Gold in the Cask competition, Harrogate Brewing Co’s ‘Nidd Mild’ won the top Keg award, and Burning Sky Brewery’s Le Cœur De Provision was named the best in class in the National Bottle/Can beer judging.

Judged by brewers and industry experts and organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) at their flagship BeerX UK event in Liverpool, the awards run across a huge range of beer style categories in cask, craft keg, bottle and can.

The Awards at BeerX UK are the trade association’s National finals and in order to earn a place at the competition brewers must first win at their regional competition – making these overall Champions very much the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to British independent craft beer.

SIBA Competitions Chair Anneli Baxter, who helped run the huge judging and was on hand to congratulate the winners had this to say on their achievement

“It is a pleasure to see so many superb beers from independent breweries of all sizes taking home Golds in this year’s awards. It is incredibly tough to win a category Gold at a regional level, so to then go on and be named the very best in the whole of the UK at the National Awards is a massive achievement that these brewers should be hugely proud of. Well done to all of the winners but particularly Hammerton, Burning Sky and Harrogate who took home our top awards of the night.”

The SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2024 are organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates at BeerX, the UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event, taking place mat Exhibition Centre Liverpool. This year was the event’s biggest ever, attracting over 3,000 Delegates to a packed conference of talks, seminars, tasting sessions, and of course the beer awards which name the very best of the best in the independent beer industry.