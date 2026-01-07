Bidfresh Redefines Its Sustainability Framework As It Launches Latest Sustainability Report

Share Post Share Email

Fresh produce supplier, Bidfresh, has released its latest ‘Growing Greener’ sustainability report, unveiling a refreshed sustainability framework and a new mission and vision that will guide the business towards a more responsible and resilient future.

As sustainability expectations continue to rise across the industry, and 16% of consumers think that suppliers are responsible for ensuring eating out of home is sustainable, Bidfresh has provided its customers, teams and partners with clear, evidence-based insight into how it’s addressing environmental and social challenges across the supply chain.

Taking a more proactive approach, ‘Growing Greener’ showcases progress across Bidfresh’s three specialist brands, Direct Seafoods (fish and seafood), Campbell Brothers (meat and poultry) and R Noone & Sons (fresh produce), and its new vision: Caring for people, committed to responsible sourcing and delivering the best in foodservice.

Bidfresh is also developing its own Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy and has taken an important step with the introduction of its first ‘Plan on a Page’, providing a clear and structured foundation to embed its ESG priorities across the business.

Through this framework, Bidfresh aims to reduce its environmental impact, support resilient UK farming and fishing communities, uphold ethical governance, and include transparent and traceable sourcing across all operations, setting a clear path to 2030 and beyond.

Key highlights include:

The introduction of an ‘Inclusion at Work’ and ‘Workplace Behaviour’ standard

Retaining the ASC and MSC Chain of Custody certification for all the seafood trading sites

Achieving a ‘Bronze’ medal by the EcoVadis sustainability assessment platform.

Valeria Potsinok, Sustainability Manager at Bidfresh, said:

“Now in the second year of reporting, I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made, from advancing responsible sourcing and animal welfare to reducing waste and strengthening community initiatives across our regional sites. ‘Growing Greener’ will enable closer collaboration with our customers, helping them make informed menu and supplier decisions, while supporting their own ESG reporting.

“This year’s report also sheds light on our expanded training on Health & Safety and Diversity, Equality, Inclusion & Belonging, and our new route planning to reduce last-mile emissions.

“Yet, we know this journey is ongoing, and there is much more to do. Guided by our new vision: caring for people, committed to responsible sourcing and delivering the best in foodservice, we remain focused on building a fairer, more responsible and sustainable future for our people, customers, partners and the planet.”

Click here to read the latest ‘Growing Greener’ report: viewer.ipaper.io/bidcorp/bidfresh/growing-greener-bidfresh-sustainability-report-2025/?page=1