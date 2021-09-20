BII Licensee Of The Year 2021 Semi-Finalists Announced!

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their Semi-Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year competition.

Sponsored by Sky, the Licensee of the Year competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Since the launch in June this year, those working in the licensed trade were encouraged to enter on the basis of their involvement in their communities over the past 18 months, as well as in recognition of their resilience and diversification too.

This year, the entries and Quarter-Finalists have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for our team of judges to make decisions that lead us onto the next stages of the award.

Judges, Sue Allen and Paul Pavli (both working as Hospitality Consultants) are now making their way across the country to meet all Semi-Finalists in person to experience their businesses first hand.

The 2021 Licensee of the Year semi-finalists are as follows:

Esther Sutton – The Oval Tavern

Victoria & Gavin Hunt – The Lodge

Matt & Ellie Furzeman – The White Lion

Sean White – The Queens Head

Jason Black – Pity Me Inn

Mick and Sarah Dore – The Alexandra

Colum & Anne-Marie McCarthy – The Greyhound Hotel

Richard Edwards – The Potters Arms

Joanna Whalley – Wigan Central Bar

Gavin Price – Fountain Bar

Emma & Terry Cole – The Royal Oak, Chapel Ash

Tom & James Bainbridge – The White Hart

Stephen and Rebecca Prince – The Grey Mare

Andy Coleman – The Cork House

Daniel Pilley – Nine Jars

Steven Alton, BII CEO commented: “Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard fought award, showing the excellence in our sector; our Semi-Finalists are of a fantastic standard.

“We are proud that the awards process this year, more than ever, is offering a value added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate your business available at every stage from mystery diner visits and feedback, right through to our final judging day at Sky HQ.”

All six Finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Winter Event on the 23rd November, where the winner of Licensee of the Year 2021 will be crowned.