BII Licensee Of The Year Award Launches For 2026

The BII HAS announced that entries are now open for the 2026 BII Licensee of the Year Award (LOYA).

Returning this January, the competition is open to members and non-members of the BII alike, whether they are managers, lessees, tenants or free traders, with entrants from all areas of the industry.

LOYA is renowned in the industry as the toughest competition of its kind, with a rigorous four month judging process, culminating in the crowning of the winner at the prestigious BII Summer Event on Tuesday 16th June 2026. Every stage of the competition gives entrants an opportunity to evaluate their business, using the free mystery customer visits and feedback from the expert judging team of industry professionals.

Licensees can either nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues, customers or suppliers on the BII website here. Entrants must have been operating their business for a minimum of 2 years, hold a Personal Licence and have a food hygiene rating of 4 or 5 at their venue, or a Pass in Scotland.

On the 13th January, 2026 at 10am, BII’s Hannah Solomons will be hosting a process webinar detailing all the steps surrounding the competition. Participants will be able to find out how to make their application stand out as well as ask questions to the BII team and our 2025 winners. You can find the webinar here.

The 2025 winners, Mike Dove and Tommy Higgs of the Three Horseshoes in Witney, have used their voices to champion the pub sector on a national stage. Passionate advocates for the sector and the competition, they will be supporting Hannah in the webinar, sharing their experience of the last 6 months as champions.

Speaking about winning in 2025, Mike and Tommy commented:

“Winning LOYA 2025 was a very proud moment for the team and recognition that we actually have a clue what we are doing. Being invited to numerous events and speaking in front of some industry leaders is a very humbling feeling and for that we are most grateful. If the opportunity arises for anyone to get involved in LOYA, do it, you won’t regret it.”

Steven Alton, CEO of the BII:

“Licensee of the Year celebrates the very best talent in our sector, with leading industry experts and operators at the heart of the judging process, giving entrants valuable feedback at every stage of the journey.

“Every element of the Licensee of the Year Award reflects the adaptability, innovation and resilience that defines our outstanding pubs and licensees today. Despite the huge challenges they are facing in terms of rising costs and overheads, they are evolving their pub business models, embracing new opportunities, and investing in their teams, all whilst supporting local communities.

“The entire team is excited to once again connect with the industry’s most inspiring licensees, discover the standout venues shaping the future of the sector, and celebrate the people driving excellence into 2026 and beyond. Best of luck to all entrants!”