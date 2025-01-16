BII Licensee of the Year Launches for 2025

Share Post Share Email

The BII has announced that entries are now open for the 2025 BII Licensee of the Year award (LOYA).

The brilliant people at the heart of great pubs deserve to be recognised for their immense contribution to their businesses and communities, and it has never been more important to celebrate and recognise the tenacity, drive and determination they demonstrate.

Returning this January, the competition is open to members and non-members of the BII alike, whether they are managers, lessees, tenants or free traders, with entrants from all areas of the industry.

LOYA is renowned in the industry as the toughest competition of its kind, with a rigorous four month judging process, culminating in the crowning of the winner at the prestigious BII Summer Event on Tuesday 17th June 2025. Every stage of the competition gives entrants an opportunity to evaluate their business, using the free mystery customer visits and feedback from the expert judging team of industry professionals.

Licensees can either nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues, customers or suppliers on the BII website here. Entrants must have been operating their business for a minimum of 2 years, hold a Personal Licence and have a food hygiene rating of 4 or 5 at their venue, or a Pass in Scotland.

The 2024 winner, Justine Lorriman from The Royal Dyche in Burnley proved that pubs are for everyone, demonstrating her incredible talent for bringing people together from every corner of her community.

Speaking about winning in 2024, Justine commented:

“Winning the Licensee of the Year has really given me confidence in myself. Since getting involved with the award, I feel that I’ve been taken under the wing of the BII. I’ve met so many incredible people and know that I have that extra support, which is brilliant.”

Steven Alton, CEO of the BII:

“LOYA recognises the best of the best from our sector, with key industry experts and operators leading the judging to ensure not only that we have the highest standard of finalists, but also that they get huge value at every stage of the competition.

“Every aspect of the Licensee of the Year Award takes into account the adaptability and resilience that brilliant pubs and licensees have, from diversifying their business models, to supporting their teams and communities.

“The whole team are looking forward to once again meeting the very best licensees, uncovering the unique and brilliant venues and people leading our sector in 2025. Good luck to all entrants!”

Nominations are now open, closing on Friday 21st February 2025. Visit the LOYA pages on the BII’s website for more information, or contact the LOYA team on loya@bii.org