Birth Of A ‘New’ Pub – Local Midwives Set to Deliver At Refurbished Jolly Millers

The Jolly Millers in Bexleyheath has been totally refurbished to provide a bright and airy destination for locals and families. The transition, which has been spearheaded by serving midwives and new joint landladies, Tracey Phayer and Esther Gorman, will breathe new life into the venue with the promise of regular entertainment, BT Sports, an exciting food offering and what is rumoured to be the ‘best poured Guinness in Bexleyheath’.

Key workers during the pandemic, midwives Tracy and Esther have both dreamt of owning their own pub so when the Jolly Miller became available it was a dream come true, as they explain:

“Thanks to the valuable support of our partners, we have been able to achieve our lifetime ambition. The Jolly Millers is the perfect venue in which to do this and we can’t wait to give a warm welcome to everyone that comes through the doors. We have so many ideas we want to implement and have already started running many of these past our regulars to gauge support. We are child and dog friendly and also have a secluded, safe garden which will be perfect as we head towards the summer.”

Tracey and Esther, who will continue to be midwives, offer complimentary cheese and biscuits and roast potatoes on the bar on Sundays, drag queen bingo, as well as weekly meat raffles. With their very own established darts team as well as live football and rugby shown on the various television sets around the pub, this is the perfect evening and weekend destination.

Stuart Brown, Business Development Manager at Brakspear who own the venue is thrilled with the new look and feel of the Jolly Miller:

“We’re so pleased and proud to reopen the new-look Jolly Miller. It’s much-loved within the community, and the refurbishment has really given it a new lease of life. The pub looks fantastic and truly is a space for all to enjoy. Its already becoming the hub of the community. Our Tenants Tracey & Esther’s passion for the pub and the local community makes them, along with their husbands Colin & Pete, the perfect people to ensure it truly is ‘your friendly local’. We look forward to working alongside them to ensure this great pub’s success for many years to come”

As a part of the wider Brakspear, visitors can expect the familiarity that comes with an accommodating chain, as well as the intricate personal touches that both Tracey and Esther provide. Light, airy and above all welcoming, the Jolly Millers is set to be the place for all things social in Bexleyheath, with book club meetings, social events and the like all becoming commonplace.