Black and White Hospitality Opens First Marco Pierre White Pub

Marco Pierre White’s new pub in Felixstowe has opened its doors.

Falling under the Marco Pierre White Ale House brand, it is the first of its kind in the country and is the latest addition to the chef’s eight other concepts which operate under Black and White Hospitality.

Called The Queen’s Head, the new pub is located on the corner of Queens Road and Orwell Road and forms part of a major refurbishment project that saw the opening of a new boutique-style hotel called Hotel Coco and a new Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill restaurant.

The opening of the first franchised pub follows a deal between Black and White Hospitality and the property’s owners who will now be responsible for its day-to-day running.

Nick Taplin, CEO and Chairman at Black and White Hospitality said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the opening of the first Marco Pierre White Ale House. It looks stunning and I’m sure guests will enjoy the congenial ambiance.

“The Great British pub is more than just a place to drink beer. The best become hubs of their community or places where locals go out to eat. The concept will offer quality food in a more casual atmosphere than a good restaurant and we’re delighted to have teamed up with the owners and opening in this fantastic location.

“We also hope that The Queen’s Head will become a real hub where local residents, families and community groups feel comfortable to meet up and enjoy the atmosphere of a venue that has been devised by one of the country’s most respected hospitality greats.

“Also, when you see very sadly that almost daily that pubs across the country are closing their doors, it’s great news that we are bucking the trend and have opened The Queen’s Head.”