Greene King Predicts To Sell 1.1 Million Pints During Euros Quarter-Finals

Greene King predicts that it will sell 1,100,000 pints during this weekend’s Euros quarter-finals.

Unsurprisingly, England’s match against Switzerland is expected to be the most popular, with 425,000 pints sold throughout the ninety minutes, averaging out at more than 4,500 pints sold a minute.

Greene King CEO, Nick Mackenzie, said: “The Euros have provided a great boost to the hospitality sector as communities have come together in their local pub to cheer on their national team.

“Following the exciting end to England’s win over Slovakia, we’re expecting Saturday’s game to be our busiest of the tournament so far and we’re proud to host supporters in hundreds of our pubs to watch the match.”