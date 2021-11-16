Blacklock to Open its Biggest Restaurant in Covent Garden

London’s favourite chophouse, Blacklock, is set to open its fourth restaurant in February 2022 in the heart of Covent Garden’s theatreland. Over three years since the group last launched a new restaurant, with its flagship on Soho’s Great Windmill Street in 2015, followed by their City and Shoreditch restaurants in 2017 and 2018 respectively, the new opening promises to bring Blacklock’s much-revered meat and inimitable hospitality to Covent Garden’s revellers. The restaurant, which will be the largest Blacklock yet, will make its home beneath bustling Bedford Street in a building that used to house the King’s Coachmakers, seating 110 covers.

Renowned for the highest-quality meat in the land, owner Gordon Ker and team have kept their absolute commitment to sustainability true to the bone, quite literally, at the new Covent Garden restaurant. Blacklock’s whole animal approach means they make something out of everything, and Covent Garden will see new and lesser known cuts of meat hitting the menu for the first time, including Denver and Tri-tip steaks and plenty more, with maximum flavour at a fraction of the price. With sustainable wine on tap served by the litre and a pip-to-peel ethos behind their bars, the menu is full-circle and keeps waste at an all time low. As with the other Blacklock restaurants, Covent Garden will use the very best sustainably-reared meat from long-term partner, farmer and butcher, Philip Warren, who manages and cares for Blacklock’s herd in Cornwall, to the highest standards with a focus on regenerative farming.

On Sundays, attention will, as ever, turn to their Award Winning Sunday Roast, with a choice of 55-Day Aged Beef Rump, Cornish Lamb Leg or Middlewhite Pork Loin served with all the trimmings, including Blacklock’s legendary gravy. Lovers of Granny’s White Chocolate Cheesecake will be thrilled to find a similarly nostalgic and giant Ice Cream Sundae on themenu. And, as always, the fun will be dialled up with signature drinks served tableside from the Blacklock cocktail trolley, including Old Fashioned and Negroni by the decanter.

Furthering the brand’s sustainability ethos and focus on community, Blacklock has begun the journey towards B Corp status, a certification that proves a company’s commitment to purpose over profit. In line with this, Blacklock’s ‘Planet Promise’ sees a tree planted for every customer that dines with them – an initiative launched during lockdown which has so far seen over 125,000 trees planted. In addition, Cocktails That Give Back signifies that a donation to charity partner, End Youth Homelessness, will be made for every cocktail sold.

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Gordon Ker said: ”It’s been a rough two years for everybody and so, over 3 years since we last opened a Blacklock, we are bubbling over with excitement to be looking forward, growing again and opening our fourth restaurant in the heart of Covent Garden and, in particular, creating fantastic new opportunities for our brilliant and loyal teams as well as introducing never-before-seen dishes to the menu for our guests. We cannot wait to open and become part of the local area, home to so many other fantastic restaurants, theatres and history.”