Guild of Beer Writers Publishes Shortlist for Annual Awards 2021

The British Guild of Beer Writers has shortlisted 35 writers, journalists and bloggers in its Annual Awards 2021. Category winners and runners up as well as the overall Beer Writer of the Year and Brewer of the Year will be unveiled on 2 December at the Guild’s Annual Dinner in London.

Judges read, viewed and listened to some 150 entries including newspaper and magazine articles, blogs, radio broadcasts, films, podcasts and books, which were this year given their own category. Entries were submitted across 13 categories and the winners will share a highest-ever prize fund of £17,000 thanks to the Award sponsors.

The shortlist was selected after a robust judging process by a panel chaired by Emma Inch, Guild Chair, comprising: Keith Bott, MD of Titanic Brewery; Sarah Bridge, founder of the A Lady of Leisure travel website and former Mail on Sunday correspondent; Joanna Copestick, publisher at Kyle Books; Matt Eley, communications consultant and former editor of Inapub magazine; Paul Hegarty, Secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group; Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association; Ned Palmer, cheesemonger and author; Valentine Warner, chef, writer and broadcaster and Georgina Young, brewing director at St Austell Brewery.

Emma Inch said, “We’re delighted to have restored our Annual Awards to their pre-pandemic status, with 13 categories, a record prize fund and entries from talented individuals across the world of beer and pub writing.

“Entries across all categories were of a high standard and it was great to see the breadth of topics covered and the diversity of media used. Selecting our finalists was a challenge for the judges and everyone on the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”

She added: “We’re thrilled to be holding our Awards Dinner again and welcoming Guild members and industry friends to One Great George Street for an evening of great beer, delicious food and good company.”

The Brewer of the Year Award, sponsored by SIBA, is decided by Guild members, who firstly nominate brewers they think should win the accolade, and then vote in an online poll.

The Awards dinner will be held on Thursday 2nd December at One Great George Street in Westminster. Guests enjoy dinner with beers matched to each course and beers before and after the meal, provided by the Awards sponsors. Guild members, both individual and corporate, and non-Guild members, are welcome to attend, more information and tickets are available on the Guild website:

In a ‘first’ for the Guild dinner, industry charity Only A Pavement Away will have a presence in the pre- and post-dinner bar area. The charity supports people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans into careers within hospitality.

