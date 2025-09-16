Blaydon Community Pub Reopened Following Transformational £275,000 Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Crown & Cannon in Winlaton, Blaydon, reopened on Friday 5th September following a combined investment of £275,000 from experienced licensee, Jacquie Hall, her husband Andy and Admiral Taverns.

Inside, the Crown & Cannon has undergone a full refurbishment to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel, whilst still maintaining all the charm of the pub’s original features such as the open fireplace.

Thanks to the investment, the pub now boasts a sleek new bar, a combination of brand-new tiled, wood-effect and carpet flooring as well as all new, comfortable furniture to further add to the welcoming atmosphere.

Externally, the pub greets customers with brand-new signage, lighting, wooden tables and decorative hanging baskets as well as two spacious outdoor seating areas – one at the front of the site and one at the back seating a total of 40 guests.

Passionate licensee, Jacquie, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Crown & Cannon having not only grown up in the local area, but also having spent the last five years at the helm of the pub. During her time as licensee, she has worked tirelessly to create a vibrant social hub where everyone – including four legged friends – feels welcome and that crucially, supports all aspects of community life.

To celebrate the reopening, Jacquie chose to donate £100 to baby loss charity, Tommy’s, a cause close to her heart.

Jacquie Hall, Licensee at the Crown & Cannon, commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of this incredible investment, and I’m delighted to have reopened our doors once again. We may have a fresh new look, but it’s the community that makes this pub what it is, so it’s been a real joy welcoming them back. Andy and I have loved every second of our time here at the Crown & Cannon and it means so much to us to be able to take it forward into this new, exciting chapter.

I’d like to thank everyone for all their support over the last five years, and of course Admiral Taverns for helping us bring this transformation to life. I can’t wait for everything the future has in store!”

Samantha Banks, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I would like to thank Jacquie and Andy for the passion, energy and commitment they have brought to the Crown & Cannon since they took over. They have done a fantastic job at creating a thriving community pillar that is enjoyed by all, and I have no doubt it will continue to be cherished by local residents for years to come thanks to their continued hard work.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Jacquie, Andy and the whole team at the Crown and Cannon all the very best for the future.”