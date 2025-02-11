Bohemia Retains Michelin Star For 21st Consecutive Year

Share Post Share Email

Bohemia Restaurant, located at The Club Hotel & Spa, is delighted to announce it has retained its Michelin-star for the 21st consecutive year. Only 19 other restaurants in the UK have held a star for as long and Bohemia remains the only Channel Island restaurant to hold a star.

This milestone marks the fifth year that Bohemia has been awarded a Michelin star under the leadership of Head Chef Callum Graham. The restaurant continues to offer a modern European menu, crafted with the finest seasonal ingredients sourced fresh from Jersey and nearby France.

Callum Graham, Head Chef at Bohemia comments: “I am honoured to receive this recognition from the Michelin Guide. I’m especially delighted for the team, whose dedication and passion shine through every day. Their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our guests has been acknowledged once again, and to maintain a Michelin star for a 21st year is truly remarkable.

Being invited to the Michelin ceremony is always special, but this year holds extra personal significance with it taking place in Kelvingrove. Having been born just seven miles away in East Kilbride, it feels even more meaningful – especially as I celebrate my fifth year retaining a Michelin star.”

Lawrence Huggler, MD of Huggler Group (including The Club Hotel & Spa and Bohemia) adds:

“Earning Michelin star status is always an incredible achievement and a true reflection of the quality and dedication that defines Bohemia. A huge thank you to Callum and the entire kitchen brigade as well as Dimitri and his front of house team. To celebrate this milestone, we have a series of plans that honour 21 years of world-class dining at Bohemia, the outstanding suppliers and exceptional produce from Jersey and France. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Since opening, Bohemia at The Club Hotel & Spa has helped put Jersey firmly on the gastronomic map as a food-lovers destination. This esteemed award follows Bohemia retaining their place in The Hardens Best UK Restaurants 2025 in December.