Membership Organisations Join Forces To Promote Their Professions During Apprenticeship Week

Three membership organisations have joined together during National Apprenticeship Week (February 10-14) to promote their professions as a ‘career for all’.

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH), the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) and the Institute of Licensing (IoL) have marked the annual celebration run by the Department for Education to highlight the variety and inclusivity of the professions they represent.

The Environmental Health, Trading Standards and Licensing professions comprise a diverse workforce each united by a dedication to serving and protecting their communities.

They offer a hugely varied and rewarding career open to people from all walks of life and apprenticeships have increasingly provided a great way to enter the profession and ultimately progress to more senior positions.

Apprenticeships play a vital part in reinforcing existing Environmental Health, Trading Standards and Licensing teams, as well as helping to bring in new talent to often stretched workforces. In fact, the Environmental Health Practitioner BSc Apprenticeship was developed as part of a solution to the workforce issues facing the profession.

Apprenticeships provide opportunities for people either at the beginning of their career journey or perhaps looking to change career direction to learn and earn at the same time.

Also from an employer perspective, apprenticeships offer a cost-effective solution with incentives such as the apprenticeship levy and can help determine the strengths and weaknesses of a future practitioner.

Mark Elliott, CIEH President, said:

“We’re delighted to again join with our colleagues at the CTSI and IoL to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and highlight the wonderfully diverse careers we’re able to offer, as well as the benefits apprenticeships bring to both employers and employees.

“At CIEH we work tirelessly with employers to promote and deliver apprenticeships which have demonstrably helped boost Environmental Health workforces during the recruitment challenges of recent years and nurtured exceptional talent.

“Apprenticeships offer a win-win for both employer and apprentices, and we will continue to advocate for more apprenticeship posts which are vital to train the next generation of Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs).”

John Herriman, CEO of CTSI, said:

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate and showcase the benefits of a regulatory apprenticeship with our friends from CIEH and IoL, during National Apprenticeship Week for 2025. Our careers are varied and exciting, whether you are starting out into the world of employment or wanting to change and find a more satisfying career.

“At CTSI, we are passionate about supporting the next generation of Trading Standards professionals and encouraging people into the profession. Apprenticeships are vital to this and will help secure the longevity and future of this amazing, diverse and varied profession. With something for everyone, it really is a career for all.

“The cost-effectiveness of apprenticeships brings a multitude of benefits to the apprentice, employer and the communities which are served. In our Manifesto, we recognised and called for investment into the pipeline of Trading Standards professionals, and those are still calls we are making today.”

Paul Adams, IoL Chief Executive said:“It is a pleasure to join up with CIEH and CTSI again this year to celebrate the role of regulatory apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week 2025. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to start a new career, and licensing is a great choice for anyone considering specialising within the field.

“The Regulatory Compliance Officer Level 4 apprenticeship works well for anyone joining or working within a local authority but also for those working in the private sector, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements relevant to their organisation.”

An apprenticeship in environmental health offers an alternative route towards becoming a competent and qualified Environmental Health Practitioner (EHP).

Further information on apprenticeships in Environmental Health can be found on the CIEH website at https://www.cieh.org/professional-development/apprenticeships/

CTSI has supported the development of Apprenticeship programmes – including the Regulatory Compliance Officer apprenticeship – to develop the skills and knowledge needed to forge a rich and rewarding career in trading standards.

Further information on apprenticeships in Trading Standards can be found at https://www.tradingstandards.uk/practitioners/training-development/qualifications-resources/

The IoL supports the Regulatory Officer Apprenticeship and the provision of training and support to develop knowledge and skills for licensing practitioners.

Further information can be found at https://instituteoflicensing.org/ or you can contact the team on info@instituteoflicensing.org