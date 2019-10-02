Bolton Inns Takes On Third Site With Star Pubs & Bars

West Midlands based multiple operator Bolton Inns has taken on its third site with Star Pubs & Bars in a year, The Railway at Lye. Star Pubs & Bars and Bolton Inns are now together investing £465,000 in a major upgrade of the pub to create a top top-quality family friendly local with what is billed to be the best pub garden in the area.

The refurbishment of The Railway, Lye, follows on from a successful refurbishment of the Hare & Hounds in Halesowen that Bolton Inns undertook with Star Pubs & Bars in 2018, its first site with the pub company. The Hop Pole in Bromsgrove, a music venue followed shortly after. The Railway Lye brings to 10 the number of community pubs in the Bolton Inns estate.

Bolton Inns Managing Director, Edward Bolton said: “Expansion is at the forefront of what we’re doing. We plan to open five more community pubs in the West Midlands in the next two to three years.

“We have been able to grow quickly due to Star Pubs & Bars’ flexibility and the great relationship we have with our BDM. We have worked closely with him to pinpoint sites that would work for our brand and offer communities strong, well-maintained pubs offering affordable food and drink.”

The Railway will be closed for around six weeks reopening mid to late November. 20 new jobs are being created on the back of the changes to the pub, which will see food and barista style coffee introduced for the first time.

Regional Operations Director, Caren Geering said: “Lye is a great suburb with lots of residents and different places to eat and drink in. What it doesn’t have is a family friendly Premium Local that serves great food and has a large garden. The refurbishment of The Railway will allow the pub to fill that gap and in so doing become the heart of the community.”