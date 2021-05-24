Boom Or Bust – It’s Time for the Hospitality Sector to Get Ready for the Roaring Twenties in 2021

“Thriving not diving” should be the new mantra for hospitality businesses as they look ahead to the relaxing of the UK lockdown rules when customers flock back to restaurants and cafes to taste their regained freedom. Iain High, CEO of Anderson Zaks (www.andersonzaks.com), looks at how businesses can prepare to welcome customers back and thrive within the new guidelines.

The recent global disruption has been a bleak time for many businesses, in particular the hospitality and retail sectors. However, many experts, not just statisticians and economists, are forecasting a demand for travel, eating out and entertainment not seen since after the last two world wars.

With the easing of the UK lockdown measures and opening dates being announced, restaurants, pubs and cafes are preparing for a forecasted pent-up demand on a par with the ‘Roaring Twenties’ and post second world war boom.

BOUNCING BACK INTO BUSINESS

Keen to bounce back from what has been a difficult time for hospitality venues, businesses are looking for ways to increase footfall and sales and welcome customers back.They want to take advantage of the predicted customer freedoms that the new vaccine success promises, within social distancing guidelines. Many are looking for creative, new ways to reach customers with pop-up, drive thru’ and mobile stores, which means also think- ing practically about how they will serve customers and enable payment.

We can certainly expect social distancing measures to remain in place for a while, which means enabling customers to order food and drink from their table safely is a priority.We have also moved to a near cashless society, with encouragement of consumers to use a contactless card (evidenced also in the increased value allowed for contactless payments) changing behaviours further.