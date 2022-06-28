Boutique Lifestyle First for Best Western

Share Tweet Share Email

The first Boutique Lifestyle branded hotel by Best Western will open its doors in Britain this week adding a new conversion and development segment to the Best Western portfolio.

It follows a multi-million-pound refurbishment of an existing landmark building and now provides 87 rooms in the centre of Luton just 25 minutes by train to London.

The Sadie Luton hotel – as it will be known – provides an artistic backdrop for travellers to relax in, with large, neon lit social spaces and contemporary new bedroom designs reflecting the locality of the area as well as the hallmarks of individuality and independence which have been part of Best Western’s brand story for over 80 years.

Tim Rumney, CEO of BWH Hotel Group GB, said:

“This is an exciting new segment for Best Western, a boutique lifestyle brand with conversion opportunities, which is attractive to investors and owners as well as guests who want a highly individual, photographable, and shareable backdrop to their stay. It is a great achievement by the whole team to bring this to market, but particularly Ali Mussani, director of Centro Hotels Ltd, who bought into this new concept and has brought the hotel to life, despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic.”

Mark Stanley, Head of Hotel Development & Member Services said:

“The Sadie Luton hotel is the springboard for many more new build and conversion projects in the pipeline over the next few years, as BWH strengthens its presence in the Boutique Lifestyle sector. The appeal of non-prescriptive design, individuality with a strong localization is something we look forward to exploring more with developers and investors alike as we work towards our second opening in this segment in early 2023.”

Ali Mussani, the hotel’s owner, added:

“From the word go I was convinced with the potential of the new upscale brand from Best Western. I was hooked with the whole boutique concept, as I come from a high-end interior and design background. It was a difficult journey through the pandemic, suffering with the shortage of materials and labour, but the journey has been well worth it to end up with a fantastic product like we have. Hopefully, this hotel will be a case study and set a benchmark for future developers.”