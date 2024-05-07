Lake District Hotel Welcomes Gordon Ramsay Trained Head Chef

Share Tweet Share Email

The Borrowdale Hotel, in the Lake District has announced the appointment of Tristan Prudden, as its new Head Chef.

Prudden’s culinary journey began at a tender age of 13 when he began working part-time in professional kitchens alongside his school studies. His dedication to the craft led him to earn a coveted Scholarship at Tante Marie Cookery Academy in Woking, where he graduated as ‘Student of the Year’ in 2010 with a Cordon Bleu Diploma in Professional Culinary Arts. Under the tutelage of culinary legend Gordon Ramsay, Tristan honed his skills and developed a commitment to perfection that would define his career.

Prudden’s impressive career includes stints at renowned establishments such as The Devonshire Arms, Bolton Abbey, and The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn. In 2017, he transitioned to the role of Private Chef at Constable Burton Hall, where he gained acclaim for his expertise in game cookery, earning prestigious titles such as ‘Champion of Champions’ at the 2018 Eat Game Awards.

“Working under Gordon Ramsay was an unparalleled experience” said Tristan Prudden. “His passion for food was contagious and his commitment to perfection was evident in every dish he prepared. It laid the foundation for my culinary ideology, which revolves around using the finest local ingredients to create exceptional dining experiences.”

Prudden’s passion for showcasing high quality food has brought him to the 4-star Borrowdale Hotel which is well known in Cumbria for its history and traditional hospitality. As Head Chef, he is committed to using only the freshest, seasonal ingredients sourced from local suppliers

“I’m thrilled to join the Borrowdale Hotel and have the opportunity to share my passion for food with our guests,” said Tristan Prudden. “I’m excited to add my own stamp to the menu, incorporating game specials and showcasing the rich offerings of Cumbria. My goal is to make a mark within the local culinary scene and become as well-known here as I am in Yorkshire.”

Prudden’s appointment heralds an exciting new chapter for the Borrowdale Hotel, as it follows the hotel’s ground floor refurbishment which took place in 2023 with an investment of over £600K.