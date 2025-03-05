BOXPARK Appoints Hospitality Leader & Innovator As New CEO

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality and leisure group, BOXPARK has announced the appointment of industry leader and innovator Matt Snell as its new Chief Executive Office.

With over 25 years in hospitality, Matt Snell has held senior roles at leading brands like Gusto Italian, Fuller, Smith & Turner, and Red’s True Barbecue, gaining extensive operational and leadership experience. For the past 15 years, he has driven growth and innovation at director level, overseeing 100 premium pubs at Fuller’s, as well as leading the expansion of Red’s True Barbecue.

Matt Snell, BOXPARK CEO, said: “I am hugely excited to join BOXPARK at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The brand has already redefined the leisure experience, and I look forward to working with the team to continue pushing boundaries and delivering even more innovative and exciting offerings. With the newest opening of our competitive socialising concept in Croydon, PLAYBOX, and the upcoming launch of premium food hall concept BOXHALL, it’s going to be an incredibly busy and monumental year for the brand, which we’re all extremely pumped for!”

BOXPARK Chair Paul Thandi said: “We’ve had a great year opening new sites, developing new concepts, building incredible guest experiences and doing what we do best. As we continue to grow, we need world-class leaders with the skills to help achieve our business goals. I am delighted to welcome Matt to the team who brings a wealth of experience and will mark an exciting new chapter to the BOXPARK journey.”