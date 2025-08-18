Brakspear Sales Increased By 7% In 2024

Share Post Share Email

JT Davies & Sons Holdings Limited, the parent company of Henley based pub operator Brakspear, has reported a 7% increase in turnover for the financial year ended 29 December 2024 at £41.3m accompanied by a 2% decline in adjusted EBITDA at £10.7m. It also reported underlying profit before tax at £7.5m adjusted for an impairment charge totalling £0.7m, which compares with £7.4m the previous year.

Turnover was up from £38.6m in 2023 to £41.3m, benefitting from growth across all areas of the business including the full year effect of The White Bear, Warlingham, part of its Honeycomb Houses managed division. The conversion of sales growth to profit growth proved more challenging with operating costs increasing significantly because of government policy, inflationary pressures and world events.

Tom Davies, chief executive, reflected on the year:

“It is very encouraging that we continue to grow our business from a sales perspective, and that is because we have a stable and talented group of pub operators running our leased and tenanted businesses, and skilled, motivated teams across our Honeycomb Houses.

“The cost of doing business increased significantly during 2024 and this will increase following the Government’s dreadful Autumn 2024 Budget.”

The business invested just under £9m across its pub estate, an uplift of £3.5m over the previous year. This investment included the refurbishment of The Egypt Mill in Nailsworth, and the acquisition of three new pubs added to its leased and tenanted estate: The Swan Inn in Chiddingfold, The Rose & Crown in Upper Farringdon and The George in Maulden. During the year, the business sold The Horns at Crazies Hill, near Henley.

Post year end, the business acquired The Redesdale Arms, Moreton-in-Marsh with 35 bedrooms and The Kings Head, Cirencester with 64 bedrooms. These two purchases individually represent the largest acquisitions made by the group for a long time.

Davies stated: “These two acquisitions reflect the confidence we have in our business and our people at a time when the hospitality sector is going through a challenging time. I am excited by both of these high-class assets, and we will continue to purchase great quality sites as they become available.”