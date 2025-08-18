Shepherd Neame’s Deal Hoy Sets Sail Again With Local Couple At The Helm

Share Post Share Email

New licensee of Shepherd Neame’s The Deal Hoy, Andrew Freeman, has just one goal on reopening the historic pub which is to keep the locals happy – after all, he was one himself until very recently!

Andrew and his wife Rachel, who have a two-year-old daughter, moved to the Kentish seaside town eight years ago and were keen regulars at the characterful local in Duke Street, just a stone’s throw from its centre.

Although the couple had always dreamed of running a pub, they didn’t think it would happen so soon – but they couldn’t miss the opportunity to take on The Deal Hoy.

After getting the keys, they undertook a three-week renovation where it was all hands on deck for family and friends, Andrew said: “We really wanted to revive the pub.

“There aren’t very many pubs in Deal off the main drag. It is a real locals’ pub and we wanted to bring it back to how it should be. We have always wanted to run a pub but thought it would be later in life. But it was only ever going to be The Deal Hoy for us.”

Since taking on the pub, they have redecorated inside, bringing back a nautical theme, including a salvaged painting of a Deal “hoy” (an historic word for a seafaring taxi); introduced a new kitchen, and new seating and decking outside. They also have plans for a kids’ play area in the spacious beer garden.

Andrew said: “I didn’t quite appreciate how important this pub was for the local people until we came to take it on and realised they’re so happy to have it back.

“They are really supportive of us. It has been a source of energy and encouragement to me because people are so positive about the changes we’ve made. I just want it to be a really great place to come and have a drink.”

In addition to offering a range of Shepherd Neame’s award-winning ales and lagers, the pub has introduced a new wine list, with an emphasis on sustainability and quality, but also affordability. There is also a new cocktail and spritz menu, along with an extensive selection of spirits, with a particular emphasis on whisky.

The pub is about to launch a new pizza offer – Scout Pizza, cooked by Andrew himself – and customers can also choose from a surprisingly extensive selection of crisps behind the bar, which needs to be seen to be believed!

Andrew has been making pizzas himself for 15 years, alongside making his own cider, IVOR Cider, which he will introduce to the pub at a later date.

Andrew adds: “I want people to come and relax and have a good time and have a drink, and grab a bite if they feel like it. We are not a restaurant, we are a pub, and as such won’t be taking bookings for food. We want to prioritise people who make the effort to come to us – we don’t want to turf someone out because their table is booked for someone else.