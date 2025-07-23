BrewDog Implements Strategic Bar Closures Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Share Post Share Email

The Aberdeenshire-based brewing company BrewDog has confirmed plans to close ten of its UK bar locations as part of a comprehensive strategic review designed to refocus the business on higher-performing venues.

Chief Executive James Taylor announced the closures through The Shareholders Forum, outlining a new direction that prioritises what the company terms “destination hubs” and “community bars” over underperforming sites.

The closure programme affects several significant locations in BrewDog’s development story. The Aberdeen venue on Gallowgate, which holds particular historical importance as the company’s original bar concept, will cease trading alongside the Camden site that marked the brand’s first London presence.

The complete list of affected venues includes:

Aberdeen (flagship Gallowgate location)

Brighton

Camden, London

Dundee

Leeds North Street

Oxford

Sheffield

Shepherds Bush, London

Shoreditch, London

York

The closures were attributed to size, location and other limiting factors alongside continued challenges facing the wider UK hospitality industry such as rising costs, increased regulation and economic pressures.

Taylor emphasised that the decision represents a proactive strategic shift rather than a reactive response to current market difficulties. The move aims to concentrate resources on venues with stronger commercial prospects and growth potential.

BrewDog has initiated a formal consultation process with all affected employees, which will run for a minimum of 14 days in accordance with employment legislation. Approximately 100 jobs are understood to be at risk across the ten locations.

The company has indicated its intention to redeploy as many affected team members as possible within its remaining bar network. For those unable to secure alternative positions within the group, comprehensive outplacement support and wellbeing services will be provided.

The closure announcement follows recent leadership changes at BrewDog. James Taylor was appointed Chief Executive Officer in March 2025, alongside Lauren Carrol as Chief Operating Officer, following the departure of James Arrow who stepped down for personal reasons.

In June 2025, BrewDog reported a return to profitability for the first time since 2021, with adjusted earnings before tax of £7.5 million, suggesting the business had been implementing recovery measures prior to the current restructuring.

A BrewDog spokesperson confirmed the company’s continued commitment to its bar division, stating that significant long-term opportunities remain within the market despite current challenges. The spokesperson emphasised efforts to minimise the impact on personnel while positioning the business for sustainable growth.

The closures are expected to be completed within the coming days, with affected venues ceasing trading once the consultation process concludes and final arrangements are confirmed for affected staff members.