National Pubwatch Urges ‘Partnership Working’ To Improve Safety Of Women In Night-Time Economy

National Pubwatch has urged the Government to work with local Pubwatches to help tackle predatory behaviour against women in the night-time economy.

The call comes as it was revealed that the Government is funding three police forces to tackle predatory behaviour against women in the night-time economy through its Project Vigilant.

Project Vigilant is being trialled by Thames Valley Police alongside some other forces across the country. It involves specially trained officers patrolling nightlife hotspots to tackle predatory behaviour against women. The latest initiative will also support the trial with new tools including trained sniffer dogs to detect drugs commonly used in spiking.

National Pubwatch chairman Steve Baker OBE, said:

“We welcome news that the Government is taking the safety of women in the late-night economy seriously. We would urge the police to work with local pubwatch schemes to identify and target perpetrators.

“Our own latest research has found that pubwatch schemes are key to reducing alcohol-related crime and improving the safety of the evening economy.”

The research, conducted by Leeds Beckett University and supported with funding from JD Wetherspoon and Diageo, showed that 86% of licensees, staff, police and those working within organisations such as local authorities, believe that Pubwatches help to create safer drinking environments.

Over half (53%) of those surveyed stated they had actually witnessed a decrease in alcohol-related disorder and anti-social behaviour since the introduction of a Pubwatch scheme. Importantly, over two-thirds (68%) agreed that Pubwatch activities increased staff, customer and community safety.