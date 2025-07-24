Hospitality Sector Set For £71m Cash Injection From England’s Women’s Euros Final

Share Post Share Email

The Women’s Euros Final is expected to give the UK economy an additional £183.7m as football fans across the nation tune in to watch England against Spain – more than any other game in the tournament.

The Women’s UEFA Euro 2025 Spending Report, by VoucherCodes.co.uk, forecasts football fans will spend £70.8m on food and drink as fans celebrate the Final and cheer on the Lionesses.

As fans are gearing up in style, Brits will be going all out with consumers forecast to spend £49.4m on drinks alone. A further £21.4m is expected to be spent on food by hungry football fans.

With excitement at an all-time high, the number of people watching from a hospitality venue will peak at 4.5m consumers, with 3.6m of those predicted to make a purchase.

Over the whole Women’s Euros tournament, from the Group stages through to the Final, the hospitality sector is expected to have enjoyed an additional £234.6m – that’s £141.8m from drink sales and £92.8m from food sales.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments:

“As always, there’s nothing better than an international football tournament to bring the UK together to celebrate and spend. With football fever at an all time high for the Final, the hospitality sector is forecast to do exceptionally well, with drinks sales soaring to almost £50m.

“With only a few days left to take advantage of the Women’s Euros tournament, hospitality venues should offer deals and discounts on food and drinks packages and make sure any promotions are front of focus for value-driven customers. Venues should also start planning ahead now for next year’s Men’s World Cup tournament, taking note of consumer trends and popular items for the games.”