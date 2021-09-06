Brewdog Partners With Asahi Japan To Create Japanese Joint Venture

Share Tweet Share Email

BrewDog, a leading independent craft brewer, has announced the launch of a joint venture in Japan with Asahi Breweries. Ltd (“Asahi Japan”), which will see BrewDog headliners such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice rolled out across Japan from September 2021.

The joint venture – over which BrewDog will retain a controlling interest – will be known as “BrewDog Japan” and is the first of its type for BrewDog. It will operate as a standalone entity with its own sales, marketing and back-office teams and will focus exclusively on the distribution and marketing of key BrewDog brands Japan. Whilst BrewDog beers are already available in limited locations across Japan, the joint venture will invest to grow brand awareness country-wide and to increase significantly the number of outlets where customers can find their favourite BrewDog tipple.

The announcement of a JV with Asahi Japan comes at a time that BrewDog has considerably expanded its international footprint, growing market share in new markets despite the challenge presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. International sales of BrewDog have grown significantly in recent years and its beers are now available in over 60 countries worldwide. With brewing operations in Ellon, Aberdeenshire; Columbus, Ohio; Berlin, Germany and Brisbane, Australia; international sales more than doubled between 2017 and 2020 and, despite the context of COVID-19, are expected to show further significant growth over 2021.

In addition to Japan, BrewDog has a growing presence across Asia. Its beers are enjoyed by customers in China, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Malaysia and Indonesia, and BrewDog bars can be found in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai, with plans to open in New Delhi in the near future. Further announcements on the international expansion of BrewDog are expected soon.

Commenting, James Watt, CEO of BrewDog said:

“We’re excited to be growing our presence in Japan and, in Asahi Japan, to be doing so in partnership with one of the most prestigious names in the drinks industry. BrewDog’s beers are now enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world and it’s a great testament to the quality of our beers, not to mention the excellent taste of Japanese beer drinkers, that we have this opportunity to grow further in such a significant market.”

Commenting, Daisaku Okuda, COO of BrewDog Company Japan, Ltd. said:

“With its reputation for high-quality craft beers, BrewDog already has an established fanbase in Japan. We’re pleased to launch the business operation in Japan to help bring great beer to consumers across the whole country.”