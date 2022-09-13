Brewer Launches its First Pop-Up Dog ‘Pub’ at Paws in the Park

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame, is set to get tails wagging at Kent’s annual Paws in the Park dog show next week as it launches its first ever pop-up dog ‘pub’.

The ‘pub’ – entitled The Dog and Bear – will be at the two-day event at the Kent Showground in Detling, near Maidstone, on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

It will feature for the very first time the chance for dog owners to get their paws on limited edition Shepherd Neame dog bandanas and ceramic dog bowls.

The bandanas, embroidered with the brewer’s logo, come in red, blue and green; in medium and large; and with a collar loop design or tie-back, to suit all dog breeds and sizes from petite pups to giant Great Danes.

There will also be a section of the stand where owners and their dogs can have a selfie taken with their posing pooch. Four £50 Shepherd Neame gift cards will be up for grabs to the best posted on social media over the weekend, tagging @shepherdneame on Instagram or Facebook.

The stand’s series of firsts also extends to treats to tempt curious canines, as the brewer will be showcasing its new limited edition Shepherd Neame Dog Friendly Treats, made using spent grain from the brewing process.

The treats have been created in conjunction with the Tunbridge Wells Dog Biscuit Company, and will be available for sale on the stall, and for dogs to ‘try before they buy’. They will be on sale alongside a new limited edition Shepherd Neame ceramic dog bowl.

Peckish pups will also be able to snack on Jude’s Ice Cream for Dogs, which is normally on sale in 15 of its pubs and hotels, while stocks last. Made using dog-safe ingredients, it is plant-based and uses real fruit puree to create a tasty treat which comes in strawberry, apple or banana flavoured 100ml tubs – and 5% of sales also go to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Well-behaved owners will also be allowed into the Dog and Bear to buy and take away with them some of Shepherd Neame’s award-winning beers, including Bear Island East Coast Pale Ale and Triple Hopped Lager, and Whitstable Bay Pale Ale.

Paws in the Park is an annual event attracting more than 20,000 people and 10,000 dogs for pet-related fun with games and activities, arena displays and dash n’ splash, as well as dozens of trade stands.



Joanna Richardson, Shepherd Neame’s Director of Marketing & Communications said:

“We are really excited about launching our first pop-up dog ‘pub’ at Paws in the Park! Shepherd Neame prides itself on being dog-friendly, with the majority of our 300-strong estate across Kent, London and the South East welcoming well-behaved pets, so this is also a great opportunity to encourage people to visit our sites with their four-legged friends.”

As part of its efforts to raise awareness of its dog-friendly approach, Shepherd Neame is also set to hold a sponsored dog walk with its Charity of the Year, Kent Wildlife Trust, in October. Walkers will be able to raise funds for the charity and enjoy some of Kent’s most beautiful scenery, while also learning about how dog walkers can help the environment. More details of the sponsored dog walk will be available in the coming weeks at https://www.shepherdneame.co.uk/walks