Bristol Community Pub Reopened Following Transformational Makeover

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The Union Arms, located in Bristol, officially reopened earlier this month following a transformational investment of more than £416,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Paul Roberts, Operator of The Union Arms, said: “It’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life at The Union Arms. The pub looks terrific, and it was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community.

“We’ve already had great feedback from customers so overall I’d say the reopening was a huge success and I can’t wait for what the future holds. The World Cup is almost upon us so it’s brilliant to have our new screens up and running for customers to support their teams and enjoy the atmosphere of the tournament.

Once again, I’d like to thank the Proper Pubs team for all its support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the community proud!”

Going forward, he also hopes to support Claire House Children’s Hospice, The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK with organising charity events.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “Paul is a brilliant example of an individual who is passionate about his local community and wants to create a pub which caters specifically for its local area. On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Paul for all his hard work, and we wish him the very best for the future!”

Bringing people together in local areas and creating vibrant social hubs which support their communities is very important to us, so we are glad that we could support Paul in making this happen.”