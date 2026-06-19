NTIA Calls on Andy Burnham to Champion the Night-Time Economy at the Highest Levels of Government

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The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has congratulated Andy Burnham on his victory in Makerfield but has called for urgent reform.

But now the real work starts, as with victory comes responsibility, said the NTIA.

At the NTIA Summit earlier this year, Andy Burnham heard directly from businesses, operators and workers about the challenges facing the UK’s night-time economy and the urgent need for government intervention.

A spokesperson said: “Burnham’s win now provides a platform to go further, to challenge the current government’s approach to hospitality, nightlife and economic growth, and to become a leading voice for the reforms the sector desperately needs.

“We urge Andy to use his influence, platform and political capital to push for the commitments discussed at the Summit, including the appointment of a dedicated Night Time Economy Minister and a VAT reduction for hospitality and the wider night-time economy.

“The sector cannot survive on warm words alone. Businesses continue to close, jobs are being lost and confidence remains fragile. The night-time economy remains a vital driver of growth, employment, culture and community across the UK, yet it continues to be overlooked in national policy.

“The industry is looking for leadership that is prepared to challenge the current regime, hold the government to account and deliver on the commitments made to our sector.

“Andy Burnham has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. We now call on him to champion the night-time economy, the wider economy and the communities that depend upon it, ensuring that promises are translated into meaningful policy and action.

“As it has done over the last few weeks, the sector will be watching closely.

“Congratulations on your victory. Now is the time to lead from the front and deliver.”