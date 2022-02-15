Bristol Honours its Hospitality Heroes

Share Tweet Share Email

Hundreds of people attended a glittering gala to honour Bristol’s hospitality heroes and celebrate success after one of the most challenging periods ever for their businesses.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) hosted its fourth Night Of The Stars spectacular to recognise those who went above and beyond in their work to support the city’s hospitality industry.

The event did not take place in 2021 because of the pandemic but more than 300 people attended Ashton Gate in a strong show of support for their sector.

Raphael Herzog, Chair of the BHA, said: “This has been a very tough 18 months for hospitality businesses and we were so excited to finally be able to celebrate success.

“People are the most important asset in our industry and business, and it was an honour and a privilege to be able to come together again at last and recognise the many hospitality stars working in Bristol.

“The judges were highly complementary of the nominations, which were all first class. We would also like to express our immense gratitude to our sponsors, without whom we would not have been able to stage this event and give our hospitality heroes the recognition they have thoroughly earned.

“Many of the sponsors have already agreed to support the 2023 Night of the Stars, which is fantastic news and a welcome vote of confidence for all our hard-working teams.

“I would like to congratulate all the award winners and everyone else who was nominated, for the amazing work they have done in the most challenging of times.

“But in a sense, everyone in the room was a winner, and it was wonderful to all come together, share our success stories, and look ahead to a brighter future.”

The award-winners were not the only people who had cause to celebrate the Night of the Stars; the event also raised £1,237.50 for Childrens Hospice South West through a raffle.

Corporate Parnterships Fundraiser Amanda Gallagher said: “It was truly wonderful to see so much support for CHSW in the room and the money raised could pay for over 60 hours of care for the families we support, at home, in our hospices and virtually.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Bristol Hoteliers Association for their support.”

Award Winners:

Employee of the Year, Front of House: Charlotte Karadag, De Vere Tortworth Court

Employee of the Year, Heart of House: Adele Britton, Hampton by Hilton Bristol City Centre

Rising Star: Madeleine Dampier, DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre

Chef of the Year: James Small, DoubleTree by Hilton Cadbury House

Hotel Bright Idea & Best Innovation: Lockdown Wedding Pod, Bristol Harbour Hotel

Team of the Year: F&B Team, The Bristol Hotel

Unsung Hero: Amy Howard, Clifton Hotels Group

Community Spirit: Rachael Cooke, DoubleTree by Hilton Cadbury House.