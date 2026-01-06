Bristol Hoteliers Cautiously Optimistic About New Year

Share Post Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol are cautiously optimistic that 2026 will be a better year for their businesses despite continuing financial challenges.

Adam Flint, Chair of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), said: “The festive season and finish to 2025 was stable overall – while busy, central Bristol seems to have struggled a little more, while hotels away from the centre reported increased Christmas party business in November and December.

“After a generally strong Q4 for the industry, while the start of a new year is traditionally slower at first, we are hoping for some good traction again as people return to visit Bristol for work and leisure.

“We are always nervous in Q1 that meetings and events go ahead.

“It is usually the time when many companies can tighten their purse strings ahead of the end of the tax year, and also brace themselves for changes, such as increases to the living wage which will be introduced in April.

“Hotels can, of course, position themselves in readiness for occurrences such as the living wage increase – which will affect us as well as our corporate clients – but there’s no doubt that these forthcoming added pressures on our finances can make trading challenging.”

However, he said there is cause for optimism, with some events coming up which will hopefully drive an increase in business for the city’s hospitality sector.

He said: “We’ve got some key events coming up, such as the Bristol Light Festival in February, which usually prompts some good following and increased interest in the city.

“February and March will also benefit from the Six Nations Rugby in Cardiff – as we have seen in previous years with major music events in the Welsh capital, there is often a positive knock-on effect here in Bristol when events happen in Cardiff which draw huge crowds.

“Cheltenham week also always raises a lot of interest and demand for hotel bed stock sales, which is very welcome.

“So overall, there is cause for cautious optimism, but we can’t afford to be complacent, as things like the wage increases will undoubtedly have an impact.

“Bristol has a huge amount to offer, for the corporate clients and tourists, and with a wide range of special events happening all year round, we are trying to be positive, knowing there are still many challenges facing us, but we do still hope 2026 will be a happy new year for Bristol’s hotels.”