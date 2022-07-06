Britain’s Best B&Bs Unveiled at AA B&B Awards 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has announced the winners of the AA B&B Awards in a virtual ceremony, recognising the UK’s top B&Bs and the dedicated teams who run them. Now in their 26th year, the AA B&B Awards cover categories including Friendliest B&B, Inn of the Year and Regional Breakfasts of the Year.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “With the summer holidays fast approaching, we are delighted to reveal the winners of the AA B&B Awards 2022. Congratulations to the incredible teams at these establishments, who demonstrate the high standards of hospitality to be found in the UK’s B&Bs. We are proud to award B&Bs that have been offering guests truly outstanding stays, and we are sure holidaymakers will enjoy exploring and staying with them this summer.”

This year’s awards cover four categories and winners have been selected due to their outstanding customer service, culinary merits and excellent hospitality.

FRIENDLIEST B&B OF THE YEAR

INN OF THE YEAR

The Farrier – Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Danielle Bushby, Owner of The Farrier, said of their win:

“I am honoured and proud to accept this prestigious award from the AA. In 2015 my family and I began a restoration project that would ultimately take three years, but give a new heart to the old soul that was the rather tired, closed down, public house in our village. As we approach our fourth year of trading, I can honestly say that back then we would never have dared to dream that we were capable of what we have achieved and receiving this award has really confirmed for us that everyone’s hard work and determination to go above and beyond, in every aspect of our business, is truly paying off. This is a huge achievement for the whole team at The Farrier and we are all thrilled and excited to be the very grateful recipient of the AA’s Inn of the Year Award 2022.”

GUEST ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR

SCOTLAND – Meikleour Arms – Meikleour, Perth & Kinross Claire Mercer Nairne, Owner of Meikleour Estate, said:

“It is such an honour to receive the coveted AA Scotland Guest Accommodation of the Year. Everyone at the Meikleour Arms is over the moon and we are so proud of our team who always go the extra mile to make every stay a special one. As we are launching some exciting new accommodation, we would like to say a huge thank you to the AA for their invaluable support and advice throughout our journey.” ENGLAND – Highcliffe House – Lynton, Devon Robert Walshe, Owner at Highcliffe House, commented:

“We are deeply honoured to be awarded the 2022 AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for England. Intelligent luxury is all about thinking about what really is special for our guests, what’s different, and to give them a surprise that they are not used to.” WALES – The Bear – Crickhowell, Powys Steve Hindmarsh, Co-Owner of The Bear, commented:

“We are delighted to have been awarded AA Guest Accommodation for Wales 2022. Recognition must go to all our hard working and loyal staff who have worked relentlessly through the pandemic and its aftermath.”

