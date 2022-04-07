British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) Further Extends its Independent Expert Support for Members

Share Tweet Share Email

Further to the recent announcement that the BII was extending its support for members by setting up panels of independent accredited advisors, they are delighted to announce the launch of the scheme.



Steven Alton, CEO of the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) commented: “Our members who independently operate pubs across the UK are now facing exceptional challenges for their businesses. Whether they are considering new agreements, substantial changes to existing agreements or capital investment opportunities, access to high quality expert advice is critical. We are proudly extending our proven business support for members with BII Accredited Advisors – Accountants, Charted Surveyors and Solicitors.

This will ensure that our members are able to access vital, independent expert support from the BII’s Accredited Advisors. In the current trading climate this has never been more important with key business decisions critical to future business success.”

The BII has facilitated independent expert panels to accredit these professional advisors for the licensed trade for Chartered Surveyors, Accountants & Solicitors. The panels led by leading professionals in their respective fields, have set accreditation criteria, overseen the appointment of accredited advisors against these criteria, and will review complaints which may ultimately result in formal removal of the accreditation from advisors. An independent Governance board will ensure the accreditation scheme is delivered effectively and deal with any appeals from the independent expert panels.

These professional advisors for licensees, meet the highest standards of professionalism, have full liability insurance, the necessary skills & expertise and industry experience. This will ensure licensees get effective business advice allowing them to start, protect and develop their businesses with confidence. The BII also remains committed to continuing to provide a highly regarded independent member helpdesk providing access to support with Pubco and Landlord matters, which has taken nearly 2000 calls since the introduction of the Pubs Code in 2016.

The accreditation scheme will be open to all members of the BII and, in addition, for those pub estate businesses fully committed to the BII, we have arranged for prospective tenants to have full access to membership as soon as they have been appointed, giving them the professional help they require prior to signing an agreement.

Members can access the full service here: https://bit.ly/BIIAccreditedAdvisors

Fiona Dickie, Pubs Code Adjudicator commented: “I welcome this industry initiative and I’m pleased to see participating pub-owning businesses seeking to ensure tenants, and prospective tenants, receive good quality professional advice. This advice can be key to tenants using their Code rights successfully throughout their tenancy – including before they sign on the dotted line”.

The BII has proudly supported licensed trade individuals running pubs across the UK for over 40 years. Having provided essential business support across all critical areas of their businesses, the BII continually looks to further enhance their services, keeping pubs thriving at the heart of their communities.