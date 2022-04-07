Apprentices Across the UK Hospitality Industry Came Together for Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Last week, over 200 people from across the hospitality industry gathered in the House of Commons, Westminster for the sixth Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS).

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase welcomes apprentices from some of the leading hospitality businesses to come together and meet with MPs and Ministers. In this annual event at the House of Commons, they discuss the future of industry and showcase the incredible careers apprenticeships can lead to.

This year’s host, Mike Wood MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG), opened the event by remarking: “It is a pleasure to host another Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase. Last year’s event was online out of necessity, but it was not quite the same as hosting this event in the prestigious surroundings of the House of Commons.”

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase 2022 welcomed apprentices from the following companies, including The Berkeley Hotel, British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body, Brewhouse and Kitchen, Compass Group PLC, Everards of Leicestershire, Fallen Acorn Brewer, Five Points Brewery, Greene King, Grosvenor House Hotel, Hill House Nursing Home, Hilton Hotels, HIT Training Ltd, Holroyd Howe, Institute of Hospitality, Marston’s PLC, Mitchells and Butlers PLC, Littleover Brewery Limited, PPHE– Sherlock Holmes, Red Carnations Hotels, Remit Group, Royal Household, Skills and Education Group, Sodexo Ltd, Stonegate Group, UK Hospitality, Umbrella Training, Wantsum Brewery & Taproom, WSH Bartlett Mitchell Head Office – Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Work with Mum Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Head of Youth Engagement and Apprentice Participation of the Department for Education, Carolyn Savage OBE, said: “Apprenticeships are not just for young people, but also for those who want to change careers and come into a new sector. I have met a lot of people who started their career through an apprenticeship and have been great examples for the industry. Some of the people who came into the hospitality industry, through an apprenticeship will be our future business owners and leaders.”

UK Hospitality Chief Executive, Kate Nicholls, took to the stage next and said: “It’s good to be back, once again, in the House of Commons. We are pleased to celebrate once more the unique opportunities that our industry presents and provides from entry-level jobs to management positions. We are one of few sectors in the economy that people can enter with no experience and rise very rapidly to management and senior levels.”

A research survey commissioned by HIT Training has shown that 76% of the parents that were asked, believed that jobs in hospitality sector can offer a long-term career root. Moreover, 89% of parents and 79% of the teachers would recommend an apprenticeship as an effective career route for young people when they finish school. Also, 78% of the employers said that hiring an apprentice has improved the productivity of their business. Furthermore, a 74% of employers said that apprentices improved the quality of their products or services.



Mike Wood concluded: “I would like to thank all those who supported our cause once again and took part in this showcase. I am looking forward to our next Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase.”