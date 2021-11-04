British Lion Egg Products Gets Cracking with Newest Member

Eleven of Britain’s largest processed egg suppliers are now signed up to the Lion scheme, after Chippindale Foods, a leading supplier of free range eggs, became the latest to gain Lion accreditation.

British Lion egg processors now account for around 90% of all egg processed in the UK, making it easier than ever for retailers, food manufacturers and caterers to source independently audited egg products processed to the highest standards of food safety.

Established in 1930 as a mixed family farm, Chippindale Foods now provides British Lion eggs in liquid and boiled form, as well as Lion shell eggs, to the food manufacturing and foodservice industry.

The company can now capitalise on research that shows Lion recognition has increased beyond 80% in the last year, with more than three quarters of consumers stating that they would be more confident buying food with a British Lion mark on the packaging[1].

Claire Anderson, General Manager of Chippindale Foods said: “We are extremely excited to gain Lion accreditation because it means we are offering our customers egg products that meet the highest food safety standards, as well as being able to meet the growing demand for Lion egg products. Our company ethos is about providing the highest quality British free range and organic egg products, so it was an easy decision for us to sign up to the British Lion processing standards.”

Andrew Joret, Chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Chippindale Foods as our newest Lion Egg Processor member. This is great news for users of egg products, whether retailers, food manufacturers or foodservice, who want to be able to source eggs that have been processed to world-leading standards of food safety.”

For more information on Chippindale and other Lion egg suppliers, including the products available please go to www.egginfo.co.uk/british-lion-egg/products/product-suppliers

[1] Consumer research into attitudes towards eggs and egg products, 3,000 Nat rep UK 16+, September 2020