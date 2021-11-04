Fridays joins the Institute of Hospitality as its First, Major UK Casual Dining Brand

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has announced it has signed Fridays, one of the UK’s major casual dining brands, as its latest corporate member and will welcome over 500 of Fridays current UK employees as new members in the coming weeks.

Announcing the new IoH/Fridays’ partnership, Robert Richardson FIH, IoH Chief Executive commented: “We are delighted to welcome Fridays into the IoH family. This collaboration is a watershed moment for the Institute. Fridays and the IoH have a shared passion for providing development and progression at every step throughout a person’s career. I am excited to share their insight with the rest of the dynamic casual dining sector and the hospitality sector as a whole.”

Robert continued: “Supporting the development of current and future employees and assisting them to build a career in the hospitality industry is vital. The IoH is committed to lifelong professional development and by joining the IoH, Fridays has demonstrated their commitment to their employees.”

Robert B. Cook FIH and Fridays CEO commented: “This is an exciting day for Fridays, our teams and the Institute of Hospitality. Fridays are renowned for our spirit of teamwork and family values. We wouldn’t be where we are, or who we are, without our amazing teams. We believe that membership of the IoH further enables our ambition to provide industry-leading development programmes to our talented workforce. I am particularly excited that it will help prepare and inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders.”