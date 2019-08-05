Brits Splash Out On Date Night Dining, Reveals CGA’s Eating Out Research

The average British consumer goes out to eat 63 times a year, and goes out for a drink 85 times a year, according to CGA Food Insights19, a newly released report on eating out compiled by out of home food and drink research company CGA.

But consumers spend the most on food and drink – £22.50 per head – when they’re on a date, the research reveals, while nearly a third of those who go out to eat on a date say they do so on a weekly basis.

“It’s good to learn that going out for a meal is still considered special enough for a date, and worthy of a higher spend than normal,” commented Fiona Speakman, CGA’s food client director.

“Informed operators are now thinking about the reasons diners are visiting them – whether it be a date, celebration or a quick bite to eat, and providing meals for these occasions such as sharing platters, light main meals or smaller plates, which can really maximise sales.”

The CGA Food Insights19 report details consumer attitudes to new and emerging food trends, ethical issues when dining out as well as diners’ attitudes to health considerations such as sustainability and ethically sourced food. 56% of consumers say that it’s important to them to be able to try new food trends when they dine out the report uncovers how food businesses can capitalise on this.

“Our research highlights consumer trends in eating out and areas of opportunity for operators. For example average spend per visit in the workplace is the lowest, but has one of the highest visit frequencies – an important consideration when location planning,” added Speakman.

Another area of opportunity is the growth of on-the-go snack purchasing, with 61% of consumers tempted by these at least once a week, spending an average of £3.75. Likewise the report reveals the popularity of late-night snacks, with over half (52%) of consumers buying a late snack on a weekly basis, spending an average of £6.20 when they do. Nearly half of respondents (47%) go out for breakfast at least once a week, spending an average of £8.75, demonstrating the opportunities that exist for operators at various times of the day.

“We have seen a rise in eating out on less traditional occasions, such as breakfast and brunch but late night snacking and on-the-go snacking have now become the most frequent reasons to eat out which highlights the evolving nature of the out-of-home market,” concluded Speakman.