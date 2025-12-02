Brunning and Price Come to Blacknest, Alton

Share Post Share Email

Brunning and Price have announced the opening of the Barn Owl in Blacknest, formerly the Jolly Farmer before its closure in January 2024. This takes the estate up to 80 pubs and is a welcome addition and sister pub to B&P locals the Mill House in Hook, the Leather Bottle in Mattingley and the Refectory in Godalming, all just a short drive away.

Mary Willcock, CEO for Brunning and Price said “Following a relatively quiet 2024 in terms of acquisitions, we are delighted to have opened a new pub and even more delighted to have been able to do so before Christmas, meaning the locals of Blacknest now have a village pub back at the heart of their festivities. The Barn Owl will be a fabulous little country pub and sits in a strong location for us in an area that we already know and love.

“It’s fantastic to see the ‘B&P family’ growing again. Next up for renovation, the Mallard in Tidbury Green, near Solihull. This is a complex acquisition project that we’ve been working on for several years in terms of getting the planning and build costs right, but we now expect to be opening in early Autumn 2026, and starting on site in a matter of weeks.”