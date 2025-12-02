Only A Pavement Away Announced As Charity Partner For 2026 Drinks Trade Regatta, Alongside The Drinks Trust

Share Post Share Email

The Drinks Trade Regatta has announced a new partnership with Only A Pavement Away and The Drinks Trust for 2026.

The Drinks Trade Regatta is an annual sailing event for the hospitality trade whereby brewing, wines and spirits companies compete with on-trade retailers, restaurants and suppliers for a memorable team building and hospitality event. Established for 10 years, the annual event has raised over £125,000 for charities to date.

The 2026 event will be supporting two incredible hospitality charities, raising vital funds to support the missions of Only A Pavement Away and The Drinks Trust. Only A Pavement Away is the national charity that supports people facing homelessness, and prison leavers, to rebuild their lives by providing employment opportunities, financial support and tailored learning & development. The charity acts as a vital bridge between forward thinking employers in the hospitality industry and referral partners.

Simon Boulding, Managing Director at Prometheus Sailing says: “The Drinks Trade Regatta is a fantastic event for the drinks and hospitality industry, and we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Only a Pavement Away and The Drinks Trust as our charity partners in 2026. We can’t wait to raise vital funds for our charity partners whilst delivering another amazing event for the industry.”

Greg Mangham, Founder & Voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away says, “We are so grateful to be partnered with The Drinks Trade Regatta for 2026. These generous funds will allow us to continue building brighter futures, giving those wanting to rebuild their lives a pathway into long-term, stable employment within hospitality.”

Held over 4th – 5th June 2026, on the iconic sailing waters of the Solent, the event is attended by many leading players in the drinks and hospitality industry, offering two days of fun, competitive racing and multiple networking opportunities, including the charity dinner at the exclusive Royal Ocean Racing Club in Cowes.