Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I Announces Comprehensive Reopening Support For On-Trade

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, part of AB InBev, today announced that its Save Pub Life platform has expanded and evolved to provide a package of re-opening support for pubs, bars and restaurants.

The resources available to the On-Trade include:

On-demand ordering – Budweiser Brewing Group, is launching a mobile order solution in partnership with Slerp, which will enable mobile pay-at-table, click & collect and home delivery (in major cities) – making it easier to manage re-opening with social distancing measures.

Operational safety support – Advice is available about how to adhere to new safety and hygiene protocols, as well as access to discounted PPE including hand sanitiser, cloth face coverings and plastic shields.

Outdoor Speed of Serve solutions – Mobile bars, buckets and coolers are among the tools on offer to help reach consumers in outdoor spaces.

Takeaway solutions – PET bottles, compostable cups with lids and a variety of growlers are available to help pubs facing capacity restrictions.

Opus Energy Partnership – Customers can benefit from the exclusive green energy tariff offered by Budweiser Brewing Group in partnership with Opus Energy, with the potential to save up to 30% on electricity bills.

Boost Your Business loyalty app – A new platform supporting and rewarding Budweiser Brewing Group’s On-Trade customers – giving access to exclusive rewards, offers and content.

Stella Artois Draught Masters – This digital training programme will help participants deliver the quality, service and perfect pour that pubgoers will be expecting from their re-opened local.

Digital Marketing Training – The brewer has partnered with Google UK to offer free training to pub and bar workers on developing digital marketing and social media strategies.

Outlets who participated in the Save Pub Life initiative, as well as those who stock the brewers’ leading portfolio of brands, can access these resources through Budweiser Brewing Group’s Save Pub Life platform from today, at www.savepublife.com.

The brewer is also launching re-opening events and initiatives fronted by its much-loved brands, to help drive consumers into pubs and bars over reopening weekend and beyond.

Ryan Fritsch, On-Trade Sales Director at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I says: “We are thrilled that the nation’s pubs will be able to welcome customers safely once again and know that this sentiment will be echoed by venues and pub-goers alike. Since the beginning of the crisis we have sought out ways to support the sector. Save Pub Life provided cashflow when pubs needed it the most, yet the sector will continue to face significant challenges.

We’re proud that we will continue to provide support throughout the re-opening phase and beyond, leveraging our iconic brands and providing useful resources to help venues reassure pubgoers, drive footfall and build sustainable businesses. We are committed to driving growth in the sector in the immediate and long term, utilising innovation and our strong brand portfolio.”