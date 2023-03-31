Hospitality Industry Called On to Take a Stand Against Harassment With ‘It Stops With Me’

Share Tweet Share Email

– Pubs and Bars can take the #ItStopsWithMe pledge to demonstrate their commitment to stamping out harassment and discrimination in their venue

– Recent research by the brewer revealed 53% of women were more likely to visit a venue that has anti-harassment and discrimination policies

LONDON, 30 March 2023: In a move to eliminate harassment and discrimination in the On-Trade, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has announced the launch of its new campaign #ItStopsWithMe, encouraging pubs and bars across the UK to pledge to calling out unacceptable behaviour.

Recent research by Budweiser Brewing Group found that almost two-thirds (63%) of women claimed to have planned their route home before heading out and were more likely to visit a night-time venue if it had measures to improve women’s safety. The findings also show that 53% of women would be more inclined to visit a venue that has anti-harassment and discrimination policies, compared to men (35%). It Stops with Me aims to tackle this issue head-on by allowing pubs and bars to showcase their commitment to calling out harassment and discrimination and providing a safe place for all beer drinkers.

Budweiser Brewing Group’s ‘#ItStopsWithMe’, is an internal and industry-wide campaign asking people to commit to calling out harassment and discrimination. Pubs and bars can sign the pledge at itstopswithme.net, and can access resources to support staff in tackling these issues. After signing the pledge, pubs and bars will be a part of a community of organisations who share the vision for an industry free from harassment and discrimination.

This campaign started at internally at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I to create a more inclusive work environment, and to ensure reporting mechanisms are in place to address instances of harassment and discrimination. BBG is measuring success based on regular surveys and listening sessions focused on colleagues’ awareness and comfort in reporting and addressing these issues. The initiative is also intended to create a forum for discussion – internally and among industry partners.

It Stops With Me forms part of an ongoing push from Budweiser Brewing Group to recognise its role in creating an inclusive night-time economy. In November last year, the brewer partnered with WalkSafe, a mapping app that allows its 500,000+ users to plan their route home using the latest digital tools and information based on police data, whether that’s a live incident or a warning about a lack of streetlights. This then empowers people to go out and plan a safer journey home.

“We’re committed to creating a more inclusive night-time economy, which benefits communities and businesses alike,” said Jean-David Thumelaire, On-Trade Director at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I “We know that many people in our industry have experienced harassment and discrimination. By launching #ItStopsWithMe and sharing it with the industry we’re hoping to draw attention to the issue and be part of the solution by putting people first. We know we can’t tackle it alone, nor do we have all the answers, which is why we’re calling the industry to step up and sign the pledge to work together for a safer environment.”

Pubs and bars can find out more about #ItStopsWithMe and sign the pledge at www.itstopswithme.net. Once venues have signed up, they will join the online community and have access to a range of assets that they can display to promote their commitment to stamping out harassment and discrimination.