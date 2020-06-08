Budweiser Brewing Group’s Save Pub Life Scheme Hits £1 Million Milestone

Budweiser Brewing Group’s Save Pub Life programme has hit its target pledge of £1 million in financial support, including gift card purchases and matched funding, to Britain’s pubs. The scheme remains open for pubs to sign up and for gift card purchases.

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, a proud part of AB InBev, launched Save Pub Life in March to provide urgent financial support to the nation’s iconic pubs and bars. Through the scheme, pubgoers can purchase a gift card for their local pub which can be redeemed once pubs reopen. At launch, Budweiser Brewing Group pledged to match the donations up to a combined total of £1 million, funnelling much needed financial support to the trade. To date, more than 1,500 pubs and bars are signed up to the programme, and 17,000 gift cards have been sold.

Budweiser Brewing Group is working with the Government and industry to support the safe reopening of pubs. Should governments call for a phased reopening, the Save Pub Life platform will remain open for new purchases until the final phase begins – closing when all pubs and bars across Britain are able to reopen. Pubgoers can spend their gift cards once their chosen pub re-opens. Once all pubs have opened, people will have six months to redeem their gift card at their chosen outlet.

Budweiser Brewing Group is committed to helping its customers throughout this difficult time and supporting a fast recovery. Alongside Save Pub Life and a variety of support measures, last month Budweiser Brewing Group developed and launched the innovative Return Your Beer platform to support the on-trade with recovering excise duty, which was adopted by the industry and re-launched as a tool for all of the nation’s pubs and bars by the British Beer and Pub Association this week.

Paula Lindenberg, President of Budweiser Brewing Group says: “We are hugely proud to have reached our commitment of £1 million of financial support to pubs and bars through our Save Pub Life scheme in just over two months. We have been blown away by the support for the scheme and the difference it’s been able to make.

As we move forward into the next phase, we are committed to continuing to support pubs and bars as they prepare for reopening, ensuring we are adapting to customer needs post-Covid, and providing guidance based on our global learnings. We look forward to sharing a beer with our friends and families in our local pubs when it’s safe to do so.”

Find out more and sign up to the scheme at: https://savepublife.com/