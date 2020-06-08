OYO Outlines New Operational Procedures To Prepare Its 200+ Independent Hotels For Re-Opening

OYO Hotels & Homes (www.oyorooms.com) is rolling out new operational procedures at its independently-owned hotels to prepare them for reopening along approved timelines as they are announced by the devolved UK governments.

The new procedures will focus on a minimal-touch experience, ensuring stringent levels of hygiene and accounting for the ongoing need for social distancing. OYO will also introduce a ‘Sanitised Stays’ tag that will be displayed on online property descriptions, indicating that staff are fully trained in the new processes and that the hotel has reached a high compliance level in implementing them.

With these new measures, OYO will offer reassurance to both guests and hotel staff that their safety and wellbeing is of the utmost importance.

OYO held a webinar to introduce the new standard operating procedures to its existing partners. A further webinar is being planned which will be open to non-OYO owners facing similar challenges of safely and efficiently reopening in light of the specific considerations associated with operating smaller, independent hotels. To enquire about participating, hotel owners should email uk.partners@oyorooms.com.

OYO has more than 200 small and mid-sized properties under its brand across the UK, ranging from seafront guesthouses and B&Bs to traditional inns and city-centre business hotels.

“The ‘new normal’ that the hotel industry faces in the post-lockdown environment presents a real set of challenges for small, independent, neighbourhood hotels which generally operate with limited resources and budgets,” commented Rishabh Gupta, head of OYO UK & Europe. “OYO is working with our partners to introduce tailored solutions that balance excellent hygiene with cost efficiencies; utilising technology as well as practical steps to enable these valued hotels remain both attractive and viable.”

Below are some examples of the updated operating procedures:

Excess furniture will be removed from lobby areas to create extra space and discourage guests from using chairs and sofas; and markings will be placed on the floor to enable social distancing

Disinfected movables such as room keys and TV remote controls will be presented to guests inside ziplock bags; and bedrooms will also include a supply of polybags to be used by guests for dirty towels and used toiletries

Hotel staff are asked to refrain from handling guests’ luggage unless there is a particular need; and lifts should only be shared by one family / the occupants of one room at a time

Hotels are being supplied with posters containing important information such as Coronavirus symptoms and correct hand-washing techniques to put on display

Property managers are being encouraged to explore new ways of engaging with guests – for instance by video call if there is a repair and maintenance issue to report in the room

Upon check-out, guests will be sent an online payment link and asked to settle their bill online rather than by cash or card wherever possible

Hotels are asked to maintain stocks of hand sanitiser, masks and disposable gloves for the use of both staff and guests. OYO is supplying a vendor list and negotiating bulk pricing on these items wherever possible

In addition to these procedures, OYO is currently developing the technology for app-based remote check-in, which will enable a hassle-free process with minimal contact between guests and staff. It is also exploring digital key boxes so guests can collect their key outside their room rather than at reception.

“Some measures might require the cooperation and goodwill of guests, or go against the hotelier’s natural instinct to aide the guest at every juncture, but we’re sure that everyone will understand that these procedures are being followed for everyone’s wellbeing,” added Rishabh Gupta. “OYO and our partners are looking forward to re-opening our hotels as soon as the respective governments permit.”