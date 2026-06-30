Burnham’s Vision Reflects the Leadership UK Businesses Have Been Calling For Says NTIA

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The Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) has responded positively to a speech delivered yesterday (June 29) by Andy Burnham, saying his remarks align closely with positions the organisation has been advocating for several years.

According to the NTIA, the address set out a vision for a Britain in which greater powers and responsibilities are devolved to local areas, with a stronger emphasis on supporting business growth. The association said this approach was consistent with messaging it has heard from Burnham and his team over an extended period, dating back to his appearance at the Night Time Economy Summit in Liverpool.

The NTIA noted that it has maintained regular dialogue with Burnham’s team since that summit, tracking how his thinking on devolution and the night-time economy has developed. The organisation said it was pleased to see ideas it has discussed in that engagement now featuring prominently in his broader policy outlook.

Central to this is Burnham’s argument that local leaders, who are directly accountable to their communities and have a genuine stake in outcomes, should be given more authority to act. The NTIA said it has long supported this principle, arguing that those working closest to the day-to-day challenges facing towns and cities are typically best equipped to design effective, locally relevant solutions.

The association was nonetheless candid about the scale of the task ahead. It pointed to continuing economic pressures across the UK, noting that operators in the night-time economy are still contending with elevated costs, a demanding regulatory environment and uncertain consumer spending. Decisions made over the coming months, the NTIA said, would be significant in shaping the sector’s trajectory.

Despite these challenges, the organisation said it took confidence from what it described as a consistent thread running through its engagement with Burnham: an emphasis on recognising the economic contribution of business, strengthening local decision-making, and acknowledging the particular pressures faced by night-time economy operators. The NTIA said it was encouraging to see these same themes reflected clearly in his wider vision for governance.

Looking ahead, the association said it intends to continue working closely with the incoming administration, with the aim of ensuring the night-time economy is viewed not merely as a sector requiring protection, but as a genuine driver of economic growth, employment, investment and community vitality.